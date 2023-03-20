Imran moves LHC for contempt against police ‘operation’ at Zaman Park

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) for contempt of court proceedings against the Punjab police operation at his residence in Zaman Park a few days earlier.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenged the raid carried out by the police force, and made the Punjab chief secretary, the provincial police chief and others parties in the petition.

He prayed in the plea that the police conducted an illegal operation in Zaman Park on March 18 and violated the sanctity of his house.

He claimed the police action was an ‘open violation’ of his fundamental rights.

Imran pleaded in the petition that the operation was contrary to the orders of the high court of March 17.

The PTI chief prayed to the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the police officials responsible for the action.

Parvez Elahi calls on Imran

PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Both discussed the political situation along with legal and judicial matters.

Elahi, once again, criticized in the strongest terms the police action at Imran Khan’s residence.

The PTI chairman claimed the incumbent government is afraid of elections and is resorting to retaliatory tactics.

He vowed to face all kinds of tactics of the government in a peaceful manner.

Elahi remarked that dismantling the gate of Imran’s house was illegal, and use of tear-gas shelling and rubber bullets on political workers reprehensible.

ATC sent 102 PTI workers on judicial remand

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday sent 102 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists, arrested on charges of rioting and vandalism outside Zaman Park in Lahore, to jail on a judicial remand for identification parade.

The police produced the 102 arrested activists in the Lahore ATC.

The investigating officer sought the suspects be sent to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade. The request was accepted, and the suspects sent to jail.

The Race Course police station in Lahore had registered the case for rioting, attacking police vehicles and other charges. Police had ensured strict security measures for the appearance of the suspects in the ATC.