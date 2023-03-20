Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Babar Azam to be honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on 23 March

Babar Azam will become youngest cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz
Qadir Khawaja Mar 20, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Babar Azam will be conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on 23 March.</p>

Babar Azam will be conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on 23 March.

Pakistan’s all format captain Babar Azam will be honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on 23rd March, as it was announced last year on the independence day.

Babar Azam will also become the youngest Pakistani cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Abdul Qadir (late), Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan are among the cricketers who have received Sitara-e-Imtiaz award in the past.

Babar Azam has already broken many batting records in different formats for Pakistan and he is currently in Top 5 in ICC Rankings of all three formats.

In his captaincy, Pakistan defeated India in a World Cup for the first time in 2021 and he also led Pakistan to the final of World Cup and Asia Cup in 2022.

Pakistan Cricket Board

Babar Azam

sitara e imtiaz

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div