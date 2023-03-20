Watch Live
All commercial banks to remain closed on March 23

All commercial banks will remain closed on March 23 (Thursday) including State Bank of Pakistan. In a statement...
Samaa Web Desk Mar 20, 2023
<p>SBP. PHOTO/FILE</p>

All commercial banks will remain closed on March 23 (Thursday) including State Bank of Pakistan.

In a statement issued, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on 23rd March, 2023 (Thursday) being public holiday on the occasion of “Pakistan Day” as declared by the Government of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that March 23 is marked with Lahore Resolution known as Pakistan Resolution.

