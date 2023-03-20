Watch Live
Tighter control on imports leads to two-year low CAD

Current account deficit in February was $10bn, as compared to $50bn last year
Rizwan Alam Mar 20, 2023
Pakistan’s current account deficit has fallen to its lowest level in two years. In February, the current account deficit was only $10 billion.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s current account deficit was $50 billion in February last year. The figure has dropped to $10 billion the same month this year.

Economists say tighter controls on imports have resulted in a reduction in the deficit.

The SBP says the current account deficit for the eight months of the current financial year was $3.9 billion.

In the same period last year, the deficit was $12.10.

