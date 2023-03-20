Fully funded Youth Convention Conference Morocco without IELTS

A four-day conference in Morocco is a golden chance for everyone to avail, without worrying about the IELTS test. The Headway Institute of Strategic Alliance (HISA) has provided with yet another Fully-funded convention for people from all around the world.

The Global Youth Convention 20223 in Morocco is another project by the HISA after a huge success of the Conference in Egypt. The convention gathers numerous people from students, volunteers, professionals to SDG Activists from all over the world, on one platform. The Convention provides a platform for all the participants to interact with people from several countries and share ideas among each other to find a solution to global issues.

All participants of the convention will have access to different workshops, digital financial attachments, will be able to hold discussions related to climate issues, renewable energy sources, education plans, equitable development plans, and much more.

The conference is organized by the Headway Institute of Strategic Alliance (HISA) which will be held at Morocco, from May 17th to 20th, 2023, and is fully funded. The deadline for applications is March 30th 2023. HISA will cover, Round Airfare, 4-star accommodation, VIP airport transfers, three meals a day, convention merchandise, access pass to GYC 2023, dinner with government representatives, chance to explore Moroccan culture and traditions, and will be provided certificates. All categories belonging to any academic background can apply without the restriction of profession or degree, and no language test is required to apply.

Apply here: https://lnkd.in/d6DSsYdt