WAPDA wins national Archery championship

WAPDA secured first position in the National Archery Championship by winning 3 Gold medals, 2 Silver medals and 1 Bronze medal in Lahore.

WAPDA’s players dominated the women’s event as Kiran, Nikhat and Sadia won the women’s team gold.

The individual women’s event was won by WAPDA’s Sadia whereas in Men’s individual event gold medal was won by Mubashir.

Pakistan Army secured the second position in the event, which was organised by Pakistan Archery Federation.