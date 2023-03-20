Watch Live
WAPDA wins national Archery championship

Pakistan Army secures second position in the competition
Qadir Khawaja Mar 20, 2023
<p>Players of WAPDA secure first position in National Archery Championship.</p>

WAPDA secured first position in the National Archery Championship by winning 3 Gold medals, 2 Silver medals and 1 Bronze medal in Lahore.

WAPDA’s players dominated the women’s event as Kiran, Nikhat and Sadia won the women’s team gold.

The individual women’s event was won by WAPDA’s Sadia whereas in Men’s individual event gold medal was won by Mubashir.

Pakistan Army secured the second position in the event, which was organised by Pakistan Archery Federation.

