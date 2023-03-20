Watch Live
Gold price per tola falls in domestic market by Rs1,000

New price of 24-karat gold per tola reaches Rs207,300
Samaa Web Desk Mar 20, 2023
<p>When financial investors are not buying, the physical market is important in setting a floor price for gold, analysts say [File: Yan Cong/Bloomberg]</p>

The price of gold per tola dropped on Monday after a string of gains, amid the rising value of US dollar against the rupee, decreased by a good Rs1,000.

According to the rates set by the Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the new price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,000 and reached Rs207,300.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of pure gold decreased by Rs858 to settle at Rs177,726.

In the international market, the per-ounce price of gold decreased by $7 to close in at $1,982.

On Thursday, the per-tola price of gold shot up after an increase of Rs1,100 from the previous day.

According to the Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola had risen to Rs203,500.

The US dollar on Monday stopped the winning streak of the rupee to settle at Rs284.03 after gaining Rs2.33.

