Parliament House closure order withdrawn, joint session on 22nd

The notification for two-day closure of the Parliament House has been withdrawn, and a joint session of both houses has been called on March 22.

The National Assembly speaker has cancelled the leaves granted to all the employees.

The joint session of parliament will be held at 4pm at the Parliament House on March 22.

The two leaves earlier announced for March 21 and 22 in view of the Pakistan Day parade have been cancelled to prepare for the joint session.

According to a notification issued earlier on Monday, Parliament House will remain closed on March 21 and 22.

The meetings of standing committees scheduled in the Parliament House were also postponed.

However, the R&I branch was supposed to remain open during the closure.