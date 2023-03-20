Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 411 points

The 100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 411 points at the closing time of the first day of the trading session on Monday.

The stocks showed a negative change of -1%, closing at 40,918.45 points against 41,329.95 points on the previous trading day of Friday.

On Friday, the KSE-100 index declined by 364.14 points, showing a negative change of 0.87%, closing at 41,329.95 points against 41,694.09 points the previous day.

A total of 172,605,637 shares were traded during the day, as compared to 234,696,217 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.019 billion against Rs7.462 billion on the last trading day.