Shadab, Naseem depart for UAE, other members to depart on 22 March

Pakistan Cricket Team’s interim captain Shadab Khan and fast bowler Naseem Shah departed for United Arab Emirates (UAE) whereas other squad members will leave on 22nd March for the series against Afghanistan.

The three T20 matches between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played in Sharjah on 24, 26 and 27 March.

The team members of Pakistani team will gather at National Cricket Academy on the evening of 21 March and will depart the next day.

Pakistan Cricket Team was supposed to play 3 ODI matches against Afghanistan but the format was changed on the request of PCB Management Committee head Najam Sethi, as both teams had qualified for ODI World Cup already.

Pakistan Cricket Team have never lost to Afghanistan in an International T20 game and would be hoping to keep their perfect record intact.