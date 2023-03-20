PCB changes schedule of Pakistan, NZ series due to elections

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) changed the schedule for the series between Pakistan and New Zealand on Monday, as the matches in Lahore will be held first now, due to elections in Punjab.

The T20 series will start from Lahore on 14 April whereas second and third ODIs will also be played in Qaddafi Stadium on 15 and 17 April respectively.

The fourth and fifth T20 matches will be played in Rawalpindi on 20 and 24 April. The ODI series will also start in Rawalpindi on April.

The second, third, fourth and fifth ODI matches will be played in Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on 30 April, 3 May, 5 May and 7 May respectively.

New Zealand had earlier visited Pakistan to play 2 Test matches and 3 ODI matches in December-January. The Test series was drawn 0-0 whereas the Kiwis won the ODI series 2-1.