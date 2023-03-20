Wedding day woe: Man absent from his own wedding in India’s Bihar

A man from Bihar, India, forgot his own wedding after getting drunk the night before, resulting in a heated argument between the groom and bride’s families.

According to reports, the man was supposed to get married on Monday but ended up getting drunk the night before and waking up on Tuesday, the day of the wedding.

The bride, not willing to marry an irresponsible man, refused to go ahead with the ceremony and asked the groom’s family to return the money they had spent on the wedding.

Things took a turn for the worse when the groom’s family refused to return the money and the bride’s family responded by holding the groom’s family hostage. The police were called to the scene to intervene and control the situation.

The groom’s family eventually agreed to return the money they had spent on the wedding, and the bride was convinced to go ahead with the ceremony. The wedding finally took place, though much later than originally planned. The police are still investigating the incident.