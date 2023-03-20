Govt to subsidized petrol, gas for low-income groups

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has announced a massive Rs100 slash in petroleum prices for motorists owning vehicles with engine power less than 800cc.

In a presser held in Islamabad, the minister said that the affluent people will pay Rs100 extra for petroleum products while the poor will get the relief of the same amount.

The government will likely reveal the details of this implementation plan within the coming week.

Apart from this, the government will also subsidize gas prices for the low-income groups.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said low income poor people will be given a subsidy of Rs50 per liter under petroleum relief package.

While chairing a review meeting on the relief package here, he said the petroleum relief will be given to low income consumers who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800cc and other small cars.

He said the program of petroleum subsidy would be started soon and a comprehensive strategy would be formed with the cooperation of relevant departments for effective implementation of the subsidy program.

He said motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars were used by low income people and the petroleum subsidy would give relief to the poor.

The government was making effort for all possible help to the poor people despite its economic difficulties, he added.