Capital police detain Imran’s nephew Hassaan Niazi for vandalism at Judicial Complex

The Islamabad police on Monday detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s focal person and nephew Hassaan Niazi in connection with vandalism at the Judicial Complex during the appearance of the deposed premier in the Toshakhana case.

Police arrested Hassaan from outside of the G11 judicial complex, and accused Niazi of orchestrating the attack on the police van and personnel at Judicial Complex when clashes broke out between PTI workers and police.

According to the FIR, During the violent confrontation, windowpanes were smashed and the main gate of the complex was broken while a contingent of law enforcers and PTI supporters used anti-riot gear against each other. Several vehicles were torched by PTI supporters.

Hassaan ‘abducted’

Meanwhile, the PTI took to Twitter and claimed Niazi has been “abducted” by Superintendent of Police Nosherwan Ali Chandio, despite securing bail on all cases registered against him.

“It is the peak of police brutality. Hassaan Niazi, a lawyer whose bail was just approved by the court, has been abducted,” it added.