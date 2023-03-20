Indian flag pulled down by Khalistan backers in London

Over 11,000 Sikhs participated in the second phase of the Khalistan Referendum voting held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center. Following the successful referendum down under, the Sikh protesters took down the Indian flag in London.

However, the electronic online voting system was targeted three times by suspected Indian hackers, leading to disruptions in the voting process.

The secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which organized the referendum, accused the Indian state of involvement in the cyberattacks, citing similar attempts in previous voting phases across Europe.

Banners supporting Khalistan and Sikhs’ rights were prominently displayed outside the exhibition center.

The voting center was dedicated to two Sikhs who were killed in a police bombing in 1992.

The SFJ has planned a third and final phase of voting in Sydney in June, with the goal of achieving an independent country for Sikhs.

The voting process has also taken place in the UK, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada, and has seen significant participation from the Sikh community in Australia.

Indian flag taken down

A group of protesters waving Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans pulled down the Indian flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday evening.

Scotland Yard has acknowledged the incident but has not yet issued an official statement.

India has registered its protest with the British government over the safety of its diplomatic mission.

Social media images show men climbing the India House building. A video from the scene shows an Indian official grabbing the flag from a protester through the first-floor window while the protester is seen waving a Khalistan flag.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi on Sunday evening to convey India’s protest.