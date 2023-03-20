PTI to move SC against KP governor, ECP over poll date fiasco

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Monday to file a contempt of court plea in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the date of elections in the province following the dissolution of the legislature.

In this regard, former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, and Shaukat Yousafzai would file the petition in the apex court, prepared by the PTI’s legal team.

Meanwhile, Mr Jhagra said in his video message that 62 days have passed since the K-P Assembly was dissolved, but the governor has not yet given a date for the assembly elections.

He said that the election cannot be stopped by anyone’s will.

It is pertinent to mention that on March 14, the KP governor announced holding the election of the KP provincial assembly on May 28.

The governor met with the ECP and was later also called by President Dr Arif Alvi to discuss KP’s electoral matters.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali stated that he informed the ECP of the province’s deteriorating law and order situation.

In the meeting, the president suggested announcing the KP elections date after discussing it with the ECP to avoid further complications.

Meanwhile, on March 17, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali took a U-turn on his own given date and penned a letter to the electoral watchdog stating that the province had faced severe terror attacks in the last few months and still faces threats from outlawed outfits, adding that the country is also facing an economic crunch.

He added that after resolving these challenges, the poll date should be fixed in consultation with all stakeholders.