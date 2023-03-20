Say goodbye to hassles: PIA launches WhatsApp chatbot for flight details

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a new WhatsApp chatbot to improve its passengers’ travel experience.

With this new chatbot, passengers can confirm their tickets and seats online, making the booking process more convenient.

Passengers can now seek guidance on various flight-related issues, such as ticket verification and seat selection. Additionally, they can also verify their flight schedule and timings on WhatsApp.

According to a tweet by PIA, the airline is committed to improving its support services for customers, and the new WhatsApp chatbot is a testament to this commitment.

Previously, customers had to visit PIA’s offices or call a hotline to seek such assistance, but now they can do so through the convenience of WhatsApp.

Despite the new addition, PIA will continue to provide in-person customer care to travelers who prefer traditional booking and confirmation methods.