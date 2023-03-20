Moshin Naqvi alleges presence of terrorists at Zaman Park, vows no leniency onward

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday claimed presence of terrorists at Zaman Park - the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan - while affirming that the book will be thrown at now.

Addressing a presser in Lahore, he, in a rather aggressive tone, said that the police would not show leniency now.

“It cannot happen that the police provide security and get knocked around too,” he added.

Naqvi warned of ‘breaking the hands’ raised towards the police.

“The police may be unable to provide security if they are being subjected to a barrage of profanities,” he said.

He reiterated that those staying at Zaman Park had come from outside Punjab, saying that the police have been given free hand to carry on the legal action.

The caretaker CM vowed not to spare those breaking the law while reiterating that he was standing by the police.

He said that the police force was directed to retreat to avoid bloodshed.

“We will give you a response to remember now and the writ of the state will be established at any cost,” Naqvi said.