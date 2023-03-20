ChatGPT now on smartwatch! Here’s how to use it

A new ChatGPT-powered app, called WearGPT, has just been launched on the Google Play Store for WearOS-powered smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Pixel Watch, and Fossil Gen 6.

To download the app, simply head to the Google Play Store, search for WearGPT, and install it on your smartwatch.

Application: WearGPT | Google Play Store

Once downloaded, you can easily use the app by asking it questions using voice control or text input, with written responses displayed on the screen.

While WearGPT can’t interact with apps or complete tasks like Google Assistant, it is great for retrieving complex or simple answers without resorting to a random internet search.

However, it’s not quite as effective for real-time queries, such as weather or sports scores.

Despite this, the app is a fun and exciting way to explore this cool technology on your wrist, with the potential to be very useful.