IHC summons record of all Islamabad-based cases registered against Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the record of all cases registered against the deposed prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the federal capital.

The order comes on the petition filed by Khan, seeking a record of a plethora of cases registered against him since his ouster as the prime minister back in April last year.

The court also ordered all respondents to respond by March 27.

During the hearing, the PTI chairman’s appearance in the judicial complex was also discussed during the hearing.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, told the court that his entry was blocked in the judicial complex and that there was no other place in Islamabad for him to go except the court.

The lawyer told the court that 47 cases had been registered against Imran Khan only in Islamabad.

He claimed that the police had filed some secret first information reports (FIRs) as well. At this, the chief justice remarked that FIRs could not be sealed as they are public documents.

Chaudhry requested that the court sought the details of all cases registered against Imran Khan in the capital territory.

The chief justice said that he would issue notices to the extent of his powers and summoned record of all cases against the deposed premier.