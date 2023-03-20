Shocking! Govt bans parents from sharing kids photos online

French Member of Parliaments (MP) have passed new legislation to safeguard children’s privacy on the internet. The law prohibits parents from posting photos of their kids on social media.

The move comes after concerns were raised about the exploitation of minors’ image rights by some parent influencers.

Clinical psychologists warn that such acts could lead to a feeling of ‘betrayal’ and erode trust in adults.

Director and founder of l’Observatoire de la Parentalité et de l’Education Numérique, Thomas Rohmer, thinks the new laws don’t go far enough to protect children’s dignity.

“We talk a lot about image rights, but not about children’s dignity,” he told Le Monde.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party MP, Bruno Studer, proposed the legislation to ‘empower parents’ and ensure that young people know their ‘parents do not have an absolute right over their image’.

The new laws have been passed unanimously by the French parliament and are a step towards safeguarding children’s privacy on the internet.