Imran Khan personally summoned in Toshakhana case on March 30

Islamabad district and sessions court has summoned the deposed prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on March 30 in Toshakhana criminal proceedings case.

The court issued separate orders for three hearings of the case on March 18.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a three-page order related to the case, which included statements from several individuals involved, including SP Sami Malik and Imran Khan’s lawyers Barrister Gohar and Khawaja Haris.

Read Also: Toshakhana case: Imran’s warrants suspended, hearing put off till 30th

The court in its order addressed the issue of the order sheet that was lost. It said that the order sheet was lost however its backup was stored in the computer.

Therefore, the file had been recreated to resolve the dispute caused by the loss.

It added that Imran Khan was scheduled to appear before the court at 3:30pm which was later extended to 4pm as he was still on his way.

Lawyers, media, and other individuals present outside the court gate by 4pm informed the court that the ex-PM had arrived.

The court said that the next hearing would focus on the admissibility of the petition pertaining to initiation of criminal proceeding against ex-PM in Toshakhana case.