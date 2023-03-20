Another operation expected at Zaman Park ahead of PTI Minar-e-Pakistan rally

Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday, Lahore and Islamabad police intensified their crackdown on the party activists.

During the wee hours of Monday, the police conducted raids in different parts of the city during which several PTI activists were reportedly arrested.

The police also conducted raids on the houses of PTI leaders Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and former federal minister Shafqat Mehmood. However, they were on the run.

Read Also: Police force used in Islamabad to contain armed PTI mobs: Rana Sanaullah

The raids - termed as another ‘fascist’ attempt by the government - continue ahead of the PTI rally scheduled on Wednesday.

Further, it has also been reported that the police might resort to another round of operations at former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park.

Read Also: Imran alleges police wanted to kill or arrest him from Islamabad court

More than 30 shipping containers have been placed in the Qila Gujar Singh area of Lahore.

The prisoner vans have also been stationed near Zaman Park which is still encircled by the PTI activists protecting their party chief from apprehension.

Imran calls out

Former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan also called out the police action in Lahore and Islamabad.

In a tweet, he called for immediate release of all PTI activists.

He said that the police were carrying out raids without arrest warrants and ‘abducting’ his party workers.

He pointed out that the security personnel were picking up minor children if the workers were not present at their houses.