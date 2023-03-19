Sabeen Farooq calls out YouTubers for threatening her

In response to threats made against her, Sabeena Farooq, who played the character of “Hayaa” in the drama “Tere Bin,” took to social media.

The actor criticised online users for circulating false and ridiculous information about her and claimed that it is upsetting to her and her family.

Taking to Instagram, Sabeena addressed the criticism and threats she experienced after getting cast for a negative role in the drama serial “Tere Bin.”

From Sabeena Farooq’s official Instagram

She posted, “There is a limit to everything, including my compassionate and kind treatment of my character in Tere Bin, where I joined you all in memes and roast[ing]. It severely disturbs me and my family that you are now posting FALSE, ABSURD CONTENT on YouTube and threatening me. A character, merely.”

“Please refrain from venting your anger against me, and I curse those who profit from creating fake YouTube videos. I’ll publicly post them with their name and YouTube channels, if I’m that horrible, stop following me and skip Haya’s scenes in the drama.”

The ones who do not recognize the character of “Haya”, Sabeena Farooq portrays the role of “Haya,” Murtasim’s cousin (played by Wahaj Ali).

The story showed Haya, desperately in love with Murtasim, who married Yumna Zaidi’s character “Meerab.”

Haya was determined to keep them apart out of envy. She would be seen going to extremes, even using black magic, to win over her one-sided love relationship.