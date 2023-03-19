NAB summons Farah Gogi in Toshakhana probe on 21st

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Farhat Shahzadi, alias Farah Gogi, in an investigation into the Toshakhana case.

The NAB Rawalpindi office has directed Farah Gogi to appear on March 21.

Sources say NAB has issued summons to Farah for the second time.

Farah Gogi has been summoned for investigation into her supposed role in the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

The notice was dispatched to her residence in Defense, Lahore.