Ali Zafar engages audience by posting poll for elections

The versatile singer Ali Zafar recently on his Twitter account posted a poll to engage the audience, he asked people to vote whether they want early elections or not.

He wrote on his official Twitter account, “It’s been more than 75 years. We must decide whether we are a democracy or not. Whether the people have the right to decide for themselves or not. Let’s decide once and for all and move on so expectations are set accordingly. So, do the PEOPLE OF PAKISTAN want early elections?” He posted a “yes” and “no” option beneath it for people to click.

He urged people to decide their state’s future for themselves so that their expectations can be met. More than 8500 people have voted on the poll, as of now. In the poll there was more than 90 per cent voted in the favour of early polls. The poll still had a few hours left and it would end on Monday at noon.

Ali Zafar is a prestigious singer known for his countless songs including, “Jhoom,” “Sajania,” “Pehli si Mohabbat,” and PSL anthems, “Dil Se Jaan Laga De,” “Ab Khel Jamay Ga.” He also released his own cricket anthem named, “Mela Loot Liya” in 2020. He also recorded songs for Bollywood movies, his tracks include, “Nakhriley,” “Wo Dekhnay Mein,” “DJ,” “Madhubala,” “Dhichkyaaon Doom Doom,” and “Nahin Maloom.” The singer also made his debut in many Bollywood movies including, “Tere Bin Laden-part 1 and 2,” in 2010 and 2016 respectively “Luv Ka The End,” in 2011 “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan,” in 2011 “London, Paris, New York,” in 2012 “Chashme Baddoor,” in 2013 “Kill Dill,“in 2014 “Total Siyapaa,” in 2014 and “Dear Zindagi” in 2016.