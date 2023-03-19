Suniel Shetty wants ‘Hera Pheri 3’ to meet standards of original

Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will bring back to life all the memories associated with ‘Hera Pheri’ as they are all set to kick-start the third part of the iconic franchise.

Suniel mentioned in an interview that the movie will sort of take a leap because the first one came out 17 years ago. From the perspective of the plot, a leap won’t be necessary because the characters are the same.

The actor praised the storyline, as it would be a story circling around Baburao, Shyam, and Raju’s life. Suniel also seemed worried as he wants the upcoming part of the movie to meet the standards of its first and second parts.

The actor hoped that the movie will be at least somewhat accurate. He claims that “Hera Pheri” is a really honest movie, and if they keep it that way, people would love it. Suniel told a private magazine that the movie has a high recall value and that he is looking forward to seeing it.