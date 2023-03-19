Salman Khan to star in Sajid Nadiadwala film, yet again

Salman Khan’s film “Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan” reportedly lost Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman wanted to start filming, but Sajid wanted to rewrite the script. As a result, the two decided to do separate ways.

Yet, being close friends, these two will soon get together again to work on a follow-up to one of their successful collaborations. According to some rumours, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala will collaborate on “Kick 2,” as its screenplay is being written as of now.

Though the shooting is still uncertain. Salman Khan is currently preoccupied with Farhad Samji’s upcoming film, “Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan,” which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 21. Salman’s production company is supporting the movie, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s name will probably be listed as a joint producer.

According to reports, “Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan” is a family story with plenty of romance and action. Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Palak Tiwari are among the other actors who would appear in the movie.