Azaan Sami Khan speaks up about his divorce

Both of Azaan Sami Khan’s parents made major contributions to the entertainment industry, making him a member of a remarkable family.

Azaan Sami Khan released many fantastic music numbers like “Ik Lamha,” “Noori,” and most recently “Dildara” for “Kuch Ankahi,” exhibiting the same skill.

Along with possessing exceptional singing and composing abilities, the “Ik lamha” singer also ventured into acting, with his debut drama “Ishq e Laa” receiving favourable reviews.

The audience is also pretty much aware of Azaan’s life, as he has been quite transparent with his fans regarding his divorce and the way he raised his lovely children alone. He previously stated that he thought it was important to remain cordial with his ex-wife so that their children may live in a happy home. Azaan and his ex-wife sorted it out accordingly, and his children are happy.

Azaan Sami Khan spoke openly about coping with his divorce in a recent interview. According to him, true character is revealed in difficult times because no one is a nice person in prosperous times. When asked about recommitting, he stated that he is not at all against it but will surely take into account his priorities.