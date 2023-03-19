Govt to introduce fuel subsidy of Rs50 per liter for poor

With soaring inflation levels breaking the backs of the masses, the government has decided to introduce a petroleum package of up to Rs50 per liter for the low-income stratum of society.

Chairing a meeting on a petroleum relief package in Lahore, the prime minister has directed that up to Rs50 per liter be allocated for the petroleum subsidy.

He also sought early completion of an implementation plan for the petroleum subsidy.

The prime minister has also remarked that for an effective implementation, the institutions concerned should formulate a comprehensive strategy with mutual cooperation.

He also suggested the inclusion of motorcycles, rickshaws and other small vehicles, including 800cc cars, in the plan.

The meeting was briefed on a strategy for providing petroleum subsidy to low-income people.

Shehbaz believed the petroleum subsidy will directly lead to relief for the poor.