Nawaz wants law to take course against PTI workers who attacked cops

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed his brother and incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure enforcement of the law by all means in the case of attack on police officials by PTI activists.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his residence on Sunday, and discussed the political and economic situation of the country.

The two leaders also discussed the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, canvassing for the polls and distribution of tickets.

PML-M supremo Nawaz Sharif also participated in the meeting via a video.

Nawaz expressed concern over the alleged attacks by PTI workers on police and security institutions. He directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure enforcement of the law by all means.

Nawaz told the meeting that his party always respected the institutions and judiciary, and appeared whenever summoned, sources said.

The prime minister took Nawaz and Maryam into confidence on the meeting of allied parties he has called.

To which, the former premier said the PML-N believed in the strength of institutions. He observed that every decision should be taken in consultation with all the coalition parties.

The sources reported that Nawaz gave directions to give preference to the workers who rendered sacrifices.

Meeting with allies

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to call a meeting of the coalition parties in the government.

The PM intends to consult the allies on the current political and national situation. The meeting will also decide the allied government’s future course of action.

On behalf of the Prime Minister House, contacts have been established with leaders of the coalition parties.