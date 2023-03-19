Islamabad mayhem suspects identified, taken to court

Police claim to have identified the suspects who were involved in vandalism and violence during PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance in an Islamabad court on Saturday.

The suspects were identified with the help of Safe City cameras and mobile footage.

Sources says 22 of the arrested people were involved in throwing petrol bombs at the police, 18 in pelting stones, 19 in pelting police with stones.

The police also arrested seven other suspects involved in the alleged violence. They were identified as Raja Nadeem, Jahangir Kayani, Sharafat Sultan Kayani, Muhammad Rizwan, Sohail Ahmed, Hasnain Akhtar, Mazhar Masood and Muhammad Zareen.

The federal capital police presented the arrested PTI suspects in court, while five teams were formed to arrest the remaining culprits.

Teams of the Counter-Terrorism Department will make arrests from Bhara Kahu, Tarnol, Golra and other areas, the sources said.