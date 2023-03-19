Watch Live
PTI workers are trained terrorist, miscreants recruited: Maryam Nawaz

Says state must act before its too late
Web desk Mar 19, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of being responsible for the violent behavior exhibited by PTI workers. She termed the PTI workers as “terrorists and miscreants.”

Maryam Nawaz shared a video on Twitter showing PTI workers engaging in vandalism and sparking riots in Lahore and Islamabad.

Watching the videos closely, it’s hard to ignore the truth - these are NOT political workers, she wrote.

“They are trained terrorists & miscreants recruited from banned outfits that IK has always been supportive of. The evidence speaks for itself.”

She appealed that the state must act before it’s too late.

