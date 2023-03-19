PTI to file cases against police officers over Zaman Park raid

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sunday to take legal action against all police officers who defied court orders and were involved in the “illegal” raid at deposed premier Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The PTI stalwart in a series of tweets penned, the party has summoned a meeting with its legal team, adding the police defied the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and violated the sanctity of the PTI chief’s home, and also tortured the innocent masses.

He went on to say that “defying court order is unforgivable. The high court should guard its judgment. Cases are being registered on all police officers who conducted illegal operations and were involved in violence.”

Govt vows action against PTI workers over attack on police van

Meanwhile, the caretaker government of Punjab has decided to take strict action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters who attacked an Elite Force team and their vehicle near Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, Lahore.

After a police operation at Zaman Park, the PTI protesters attacked the Elite Force team and their vehicle late at night, vandalizing the police van and throwing it into the canal.

According to reports, the police team was returning from Gaddafi Stadium after providing security for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final match when their vehicle was stopped by a group of PTI party workers armed with sticks.

Video footage on social media shows the alleged PTI protesters smashing the van’s windscreen and headlights while the driver attempted to leave. Another video shows the vehicle being thrown into the canal.

The government has claimed that this is the third attack on the police within a few hours.

The violence was in response to a police operation at Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park to shortly after he left for Islamabad to attend the Toshakhana case hearing.

Zaman Park under siege again

A day earlier, the Lahore Police launched an anti-encroachment operation at Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, leaving several policemen and PTI activists injured during the clash.

Notably, the operation was carried out at a time when Imran Khan is away attending a hearing in an Islamabad court.

More than 1,000 security personnel took part in the grand operation being conducted after previous unsuccessful rounds at the location to arrest Imran Khan.

The police have removed camps set up outside Imran Khan’s residence using cranes. PTI activists confronted the police as it removed impediments leading to Imran’s residence.

The activists pelted stones at the security personnel and beat them up with batons, leaving at least three policemen injured who were shifted to Services Hospital.

The police retaliated with baton-charge and managed to break through the gate of Zaman Park and gain entry into the premises.