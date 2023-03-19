Police issue new guidelines to staff following PTI protesters attack on van

The district traffic police officials on Sunday issued new instructions to their staff following the recent anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park, the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, which triggered a reaction from PTI workers.

According to the notification, the district and traffic police officials have instructed their staff to avoid taking the Zaman Park route while going to Mughalpura, Lal Pul, and Dharmapura.

The security personnel have also been advised not to pass around or near the park at any time and to take alternative routes while going to and returning from their duty points.

These new instructions have been issued to ensure the safety and security of the district traffic police officials in light of the recent events.

Earlier, the caretaker government of Punjab has decided to take strict action against the PTI protesters who attacked an Elite Force team and their vehicle near Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, Lahore.

After a police operation at Zaman Park, the PTI protesters attacked the Elite Force team and their vehicle late at night, vandalizing the police van and throwing it into the canal.