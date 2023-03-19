PTI leaders, activists booked in 3 cases for attacking police van, torturing officials

The caretaker government of Punjab has decided to take strict action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters who attacked an Elite Force team and their vehicle near Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

After a police operation at Zaman Park, the PTI protesters attacked the Elite Force team and their vehicle late at night, vandalizing the police van and throwing it into the canal.

In response, a spokesperson for the provincial government stated that legal action will be taken against the miscreants who attacked the Elite Force team and their vehicle on Canal Road.

Later in the day, three cases were registered against the PTI leadership and workers for attacking the Elite Force vehicle and torturing a policeman. The DIG (operations) has declared that strict action will be taken against the suspects.

The booked suspects have been accused of torturing police officials during the search operation at Zaman Park, attacking Elite Force personnel passing through Zaman Park with batons, throwing their vehicle into the canal, and torturing a passerby police officer.

Following these incidents, the higher authorities stopped uniformed policemen from taking the route of Zaman Park for transportation.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar says strict action will be taken against those who assaulted uniformed policemen.

Reportedly, 102 PTI workers have been nominated in the three FIRs. The provisions added to the cases are terrorism, attempted murder, robbery, and interference in government affairs.

Details of the weapons and other items recovered from Zaman Park have also been included in these FIRs.

According to reports, a police team was returning from Gaddafi Stadium after providing security for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final match on Saturday when their vehicle was stopped by a group of PTI party workers armed with sticks.

Video footage on social media shows the alleged PTI protesters smashing the van’s windscreen and headlights while the driver attempted to leave. Another video shows the vehicle being thrown into the canal.

The government claimed that this is the third attack on the police within a few hours.

The violence was in response to a police operation at Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park to shortly after he left for Islamabad to attend the Toshakhana case hearing.

Earlier, a case was registered against the former premier and several party workers under terrorism charges for their involvement in the chaos in the federal capital.