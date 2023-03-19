Govt to take action against PTI protesters for attacking on police van in Lahore

The caretaker government of Punjab has decided to take strict action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters who attacked an Elite Force team and their vehicle near Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, Lahore.

After a police operation at Zaman Park, the PTI protesters attacked the Elite Force team and their vehicle late at night, vandalizing the police van and throwing it into the canal.

In response, a spokesperson for the provincial government stated that legal action will be taken against the miscreants who attacked the Elite Force team and their vehicle on Canal Road.

According to reports, the police team was returning from Gaddafi Stadium after providing security for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final match when their vehicle was stopped by a group of PTI party workers armed with sticks.

Video footage on social media shows the alleged PTI protesters smashing the van’s windscreen and headlights while the driver attempted to leave. Another video shows the vehicle being thrown into the canal.

The government has claimed that this is the third attack on the police within a few hours.

The violence was in response to a police operation at Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park to shortly after he left for Islamabad to attend the Toshakhana case hearing.

Earlier, a case was registered against the former premier and several party workers under terrorism charges for their involvement in the chaos in the federal capital.