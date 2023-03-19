PM Shehbaz hails PCB, CMs on successful execution of PSL 8

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Chief Ministers of Sindh, Punjab, provincial administrations, and the police on the successful arrangements for the smooth execution of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to Twitter, the premier commenting on the PSL 8 final match penned that a nail-biting finish to the 8th edition of PSL.

Don’t miss: Qalandars edge Multan Sultans by 1 run to win PSL final

PM Shehbaz added, “My appreciation is due to Chairman PCB, CMs of Sindh & Punjab, provincial administrations, police & the participating teams for making the event a huge success.”

He said spectators kept the event animated with their energy and zeal.

PM heaps praise on Qalandar’s Afridi

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted and praised the captain of Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi for his amazing skills during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) final.

Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 44 runs off 15 balls in the final match when Lahore Qalandars were struggling and helped them reach 200.

Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that it was another Afridi showing great batting skills, referring to Shaheen’s father-in-law Shahid Afridi.