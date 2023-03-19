Imran Khan, PTI workers booked under terror charges for Islamabad mayhem

After a day-long series of clashes that disrupted life in Islamabad and caused many to struggle to breathe during the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, the police have taken action.

On Sunday, a case was registered against the former premier and several party workers under terrorism charges for their involvement in the chaos in the federal capital.

A report has also been prepared to assess the damages, which will be sent to the interior ministry. The report claimed that PTI’s protesters damaged 15 police vehicles, adding that they set Lohi Bher Police Station’s van and vehicles of the bomb disposal squad on fire.

Also read: Sanaullah says relief from court encouraged Imran to violate law

The capital police took to Twitter and said 52 personnel were injured due to stone pelting, adding that the PTI workers attacked the security official from all sides and hurled petrol bombs and stones.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad sessions court on Saturday evening adjourned hearings in the Toshakhana case against PTI chief Imran Khan till March 30, and suspended his arrest warrants in the case till then.

The court also accepted Imran’s attendance in court in compliance with the summons issued to him for today.

The court sought arguments on March 30 about the admissibility of the case.