Man kills three including wife, kid over ‘domestic dispute’

A man fatally shot and killed two women including his wife and a child inside his in-laws’ home over a “domestic dispute” in Pakha Ghulam area of Peshawar, officials said on Sunday.

According to the details, the suspect identified as Kifayat arrived at his in-laws’ house and got into an argument with his wife. In a fit of rage, he pulled out a gun and started firing, killing his wife, sister in-law and his own kid on the spot.

Two other people were injured in the attack, who were immediately shifted to the hospital.

Reportedly, Kifayat had gone to his in-laws’ house with the intention of persuading his angry wife to return home.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Shahpur police station.

The police, however, have launched an investigation into the incident and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene after committing the attack.