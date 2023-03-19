Torrents wreak havoc in Balochistan, claim 10 lives

A family of eight was among the 10 people who were swept away following a heavy downpour in the Awaran and Zhob districts of Balochistan, according to provincial disaster management officials.

The heavy rain that started on Friday night in Khuzdar and Awaran districts caused flash floods in seasonal streams.

The family, including three women, two children, and three men, was travelling from Awaran to Kalat in a vehicle. Despite the strong currents, they attempted to cross a stream near Jhao and the vehicle was washed away.

Levies personnel and Awaran administration officials went to the scene to locate the bodies. Jummadad Khan, the deputy commissioner of Awaran, told Dawn in a phone call that seven bodies had been recovered and taken to a nearby hospital, while the eighth has yet to be found.

The family was from Surab in Kalat and was on their way home when the accident happened. Khan said that the administration had sent seven of the bodies back to Surab in ambulances.

The identities of the deceased have been confirmed as Azizullah, 38, Munir Ahmed, 37, Ayesha Bibi, 40, Noorzadi, 18, Seema Bibi, 17, Babiba Bibi, 9, and Museer Ahmed, 7. Search efforts are underway to locate Mohsin, who is still missing.

In addition, two people have washed away in Zhob. Muhammad Shafiq, 60, was found in the hilly area of Sombaza close to the Pak-Afghan border, while Masood Khan, 16, remains missing. The individuals had been herding goats when they were caught in the hill torrent. Ten goats have been swept away, and some mud houses were damaged by the floods.

The deputy commissioner of Zhob, Ramzan Palal, stated that the situation is under control after heavy downpours were experienced in multiple regions throughout Balochistan, including Zhob, Kalat, Nushki, Dalbandin, Ziarat, Harnai, Duki, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Loralai, Awaran, Mashkey, Uthal, and Quetta.