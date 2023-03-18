Watch Live
PM Shehbaz Sharif praises Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi played a key role in Lahore Qalandars' win
Samaa Web Desk Mar 18, 2023
<p>Shaheen Shah Afridi follows in the footsteps of his father-in-law.</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted on Saturday and praised the captain of Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi for his amazing skills during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) final.

Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 44 runs off 15 balls in the final match when Lahore Qalandars were struggling and helped them reach 200.

Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that it was another Afridi showing great batting skills, referring to Shaheen’s father-in-law Shahid Afridi.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had earlier scored a half century as well and was also seen practicing his batting skills with his father-in-law.

