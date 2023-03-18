Obstacles around Zaman Park removed, traffic flow normal

Following the orders of the interim Punjab chief minister to immediately remove containers from all the streets of Lahore, all obstacles placed on the roads leading to Zaman Park were removed on Saturday evening.

Traffic was reported to be moving as usual. PTI chief Imran Khan is scheduled to reach Lahore after some time, and party workers will start gathering outside his residence in Zaman Park soon.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered that citizens should not suffer under any circumstances.

He also directed that the police and district administration should sit with the local PTI leadership and solve the problems of the residents of Zaman Park, and ensure smooth traffic flow on the canal.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore police launched an anti-encroachment operation at Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, leaving several policemen and PTI activists injured during the clash.

More than 1,000 security personnel took part in the grand operation being conducted after previous unsuccessful attempts to arrest Imran Khan.

The police removed camps set up outside the residence and took down the main gate with a crane.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists confronted the police as it removed impediments leading to Imran’s residence.