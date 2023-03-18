Three terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran area

The Pakistan Army troops killed three ‘terrorists’ in an intelligence-based operation in the Awaran area of Balochistan on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Awaran. During the ensuing exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed.

The military’s media wing said the army initiated an operation against an alleged terrorist group on March 15.

The terrorists were involved in firing and laying landmines on Turbat-Awaran road, the ISPR claimed.

During the operation, three terrorists tried to escape from their hideout. When asked to stop, they opened fire on the security forces.

Earlier on Friday, security forces, along with the Counter-Terrorism Department of the police, seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Chaman’s Boghra Road area.

The hideout was linked with recent firing incidents on law enforcement agencies and civilians in Chaman.