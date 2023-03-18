Ex-PTI lawmaker Amjad Niazi arrested outside Judicial Complex

Former PTI MNA Amjad Khan Niazi has been arrested in Islamabad, and transferred to the Ramna police station.

Amjad Niazi was arrested from in front of party chief Imran Khan’s car.

Earlier, PTI workers created a law and order situation outside the judicial complex.

Police claimed nine of their personnel were injured due to stone-pelting by the PTI activists, and were shifted to hospital.

Also Read: Toshakhana case: Imran’s warrants suspended, hearing put off till 30th

The angry PTI protesters burnt more than 25 motorcycles and vehicles, they added.

The police’s bomb disposal van was also set on fire after vandalism. The protesters also set fire to the police posts, and trees.

The law enforcers claimed the protesters also fired teargas shells at them.

Also Read: Punjab IGP stands by Zaman Park operations, says legal action fulfilled

On the other hand, PTI workers set fire to a police vehicle on the Srinagar Highway. They also pelted an SHO’s vehicle with stones.

In retaliation, police resorted to tear-gas shelling on the stone-pelters.