‘Give up double standards’: Tarar asks Imran to face courts like ordinary citizen

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to honor his commitments as a political leader and comply with the country’s judicial system.

Exposing Imran Khan’s double standards contrary to his slogans of the same legal standards for everyone, Tarar said the PTI chief should face his cases just like any other citizen of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, the minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan sent a disqualification reference against Imran to the sessions court over corrupt practices for allegedly concealing his assets while filing his nomination papers.

He said the ECP sent the reference to initiate a trial.

Tarar said he felt pained when the Lahore High Court facilitated Imran with a discretionary relief by granting him protective bail in one-go in multiple cases.

He said Imran was adamant about not surrendering to the course of law.

He claimed that miscreants disguised as PTI workers attacked public property.

Interim govt acts against ‘state within a state’

The law minister said a neutral interim Punjab government was forced to take action to clear the “no-go area” at Zaman Park.

He claimed locals at Zaman Park were satisfied with the operation, as they were trapped in the fortified area over the past few days.

He also claimed the operation in the locality was not carried out over any political revenge.

Tarar said everyone should review their attitude towards courts.

However, he distanced himself from commenting on the Zaman Park operation, saying it was carried out by the Punjab government.

He said the prime minister ordered for maximum restrain in dealing with the PTI workers.

The minister remarked that politics tells one to contest cases through arguments. “Politics does not tell one to hold sticks in hands and tear gas.”

He stated that those who understood politics took refuge in the course of law. “Fascism is never permanent.”

He claimed the PTI workers are openly calling for rebellion, adding the law and justice must take their course.