PSL Final Live Updates: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8), as both teams remained unchanged. Lahore Qalandars are seeking revenge of their last match, PSL 8 Qualifier whereas Multan Sultan are hoping for a revenge of 2022 PSL Final loss.

Teams

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan