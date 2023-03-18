Watch Live
Sports » Cricket

PSL Final Live Updates: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans are seeking revenge of 2022 PSL Final loss
Samaa Web Desk Mar 18, 2023
<p>Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are looking to grab PSL Trophy. PHOTO: PSL</p>

Live scores

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8), as both teams remained unchanged. Lahore Qalandars are seeking revenge of their last match, PSL 8 Qualifier whereas Multan Sultan are hoping for a revenge of 2022 PSL Final loss.

Teams

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

LAHORE QALANDARS

PSL final

Multan Sultans

PSL8

