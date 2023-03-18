Lahore Qalandars edge Multan Sultans by 1 run to win PSL final

Live scores

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8), as both teams remained unchanged. Lahore Qalandars are seeking revenge of their last match, PSL 8 Qualifier whereas Multan Sultan are hoping for a revenge of 2022 PSL Final loss.

Multan Sultans batting

Usman Khan gave Multan Sultans an aggressive start and scored 18 runs off 12 balls but then he was bowled by David Wiese.

Muhammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw had a partnership of 64 runs, which was dominated by the South African, who scored 52 runs off 32 balls.

Rashid Khan picked two vital wickets as he dismissed Muhammad Rizwan for 34 runs in his last over and Multan lost third wicket for 122 runs.

Multan Sultans reached 141 in 15 overs and needed 60 runs from last five overs, 12 runs per over.

Multan Sultans needed 13 runs from the last over and four runs from the last ball, but Multan Sultans scored only two runs and Lahore Qalandars won the final by just one run.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Lahore Qalandars were given a positive start by Tahir Baig once again, as he scored 30 runs off 18 balls and Lahore Qalandars were 37 without any loss after four overs.

But then Ihsanullah was introduced, who dismissed Baig and conceded only one run in fifth over.

Lahore Qalandars reached 50 in the seventh over and were 51 at the end of seventh over.

Lahore Qalandars were 111 for the loss of two wickets at point but lost next three wickets by adding just one run.

It looked like Multan Sultans were going to restrict them around 150 as Lahore were 115 for five after 15 overs but then Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Shah Afridi showed some amazing power hitting skills.

Abdullah Shafique was top scorer with 65 runs whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi remained not out on 44 runs off 15 balls, with the help of five sixes.

Lahore Qalandars finished with 200 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Teams

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan