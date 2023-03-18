Ihsanullah hopes to make Pakistan proud, wishes to win PSL 8

Multan Sultans’ fast bowler Ihsanullah hoped to make Pakistan proud by performing well for the national team and also wished to win Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) trophy for Multan Sultans.

Ihsanullah was talking exclusively to Samaa TV when he said that Multan Sultans had reached third consecutive final and they were hoping to win second trophy.

He added that coaches were working with him and they were helping him increase the speed.

Ihsanullah also said that he was jubilant and his family was also very happy when his name was included in the national team.

The fast bowler said that it was his father’s wish to see him playing for Pakistan and he made his father’s dream come true.

Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah are the highest wicket takers of PSL, so he also talked about his friendship with the team-mate and said they were like brothers.

Ihsanullah said that he can bat as well, so they have depth in batting line-up and hoped that they would be holding PSL 8 trophy around 11 pm on Saturday night.