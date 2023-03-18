Imran moves LHC against police’s Saturday raid on Zaman Park

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday challenged the police’s raid and operation on Zaman Park, in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The federal and provincial governments, the Punjab police chief and the Lahore police chief have been made parties in the petition.

PTI chief Khan claimed that police carried out an illegal operation at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park in his absence.

He alleged that PTI workers were also subjected to torture during the operation.

Imran prayed that the LHC should issue an order to stop the operation and also issue instructions to the Punjab chief secretary, IGP and the caretaker chief minister against conducting such operations in the future.

